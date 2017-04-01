First Alert Forecast: A quiet weekend ahead

SUMMARY: High pressure will build into the area this weekend, bringing sunshine and much quieter weather. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds today. Breezy but staying warm with highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows will fall into the 40’s & 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: The next cold front moves into the East late Monday into Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine returns briefly on Wednesday then another strong cold front brings more stormy weather on Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast