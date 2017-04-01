First Alert Forecast: A quiet weekend ahead

SUMMARY: High pressure will build into the area this weekend, bringing sunshine and much quieter weather. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds today. Breezy but staying warm with highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows will fall into the 40’s & 50’s.

 

SUNDAY: Sunny and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: The next cold front moves into the East late Monday into Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine returns briefly on Wednesday then another strong cold front brings more stormy weather on Thursday.

