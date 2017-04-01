Craven County teen killed in Charlotte is laid to rest in Vanceboro

By Published:
Credit: Facebook

VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) – Family and friends said goodbye to a former Craven County teen killed in Charlotte.

Investigators found Tyshaud Brown shot to death on a baseball field behind a Charlotte elementary school last week.

On Friday, authorities arrested a 15 year old in connection to Brown’s death. The teen is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. His identity is not being released due to his age.

Saturday afternoon, Brown’s family laid him to rest in Vanceboro.

*WBTV contributed to this post.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s