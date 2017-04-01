Craven County teen killed in Charlotte is laid to rest in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) – Family and friends said goodbye to a former Craven County teen killed in Charlotte.

Investigators found Tyshaud Brown shot to death on a baseball field behind a Charlotte elementary school last week.

On Friday, authorities arrested a 15 year old in connection to Brown’s death. The teen is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. His identity is not being released due to his age.

Saturday afternoon, Brown’s family laid him to rest in Vanceboro.

*WBTV contributed to this post.