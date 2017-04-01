42 year old shot, killed in Kinston Saturday

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 42 year old man Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Lenoir Ave around 5:30pm for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Franchoize Dawson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Dawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 50 year old Roderick Oneal Coples and charged him with an open count of murder, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remains at the Lenoir County Detention Center.

Coples will make his first court appearance on Monday.

Kinston Police stress this was an isolated incident and the suspect and victim knew each other.