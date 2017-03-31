Woman working to fulfill a dream, reopen Snow Hill pizzeria

By Published: Updated:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – One woman is working to reopen a downtown Snow Hill restaurant damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Crystal Ford of Walstonburg was 15 when she started working at Aggies Pizza and loved it. It was her first job and she said in a GoFundMe post that it really taught her a lot. Ultimately, she worked there for nearly 7 years before going to work for another local Greene County business and eventually becoming a Dental Assistant.

In October, 2016 Aggies closed as a result of Hurricane Matthew and the owner deciding not to reopen the pizzeria.

Now, Ford and her husband are taking steps to open the doors to Aggies back up. They plan to renovate everything; new floor, fresh paint, new bathrooms and needed food equipment.

They’ve also started a Gofundme account to raise money to help.

WNCT’s Brandon Truitt is talking with Ford and will have more details on 9 On Your Side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s