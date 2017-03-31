Woman working to fulfill a dream, reopen Snow Hill pizzeria

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – One woman is working to reopen a downtown Snow Hill restaurant damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Crystal Ford of Walstonburg was 15 when she started working at Aggies Pizza and loved it. It was her first job and she said in a GoFundMe post that it really taught her a lot. Ultimately, she worked there for nearly 7 years before going to work for another local Greene County business and eventually becoming a Dental Assistant.

In October, 2016 Aggies closed as a result of Hurricane Matthew and the owner deciding not to reopen the pizzeria.

Now, Ford and her husband are taking steps to open the doors to Aggies back up. They plan to renovate everything; new floor, fresh paint, new bathrooms and needed food equipment.

They’ve also started a Gofundme account to raise money to help.

WNCT’s Brandon Truitt is talking with Ford and will have more details on 9 On Your Side.