Sheriff’s Office investigates after suspect uses semi-automatic rifle in armed robbery

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who used a semi-automatic rifle in an overnight armed robbery.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Beech Grove Fuel Market in the 900 block of Washington Post Road.

Surveillance photos show the suspect armed with an AR-15 and carrying a black book bag.

Craven County armed robbery

He’s described as a black male, 6′ tall, slim build, possibly dreads, wearing a red bandana, black United States Army sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

If anyone can identify the suspect, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s