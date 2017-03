GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Friday, you can get in the Pirate spirit and raise money for a good cause at Pirate Treasure Night.

It’s the spring fundraising event for Riley’s Army.

There will be music, dinner, a raffle drawing, silent auction, and reverse raffle drawing, with a grand prize of up to $5,000.

9 On Your Side Sports Director Brian Bailey and Maria Satira will be there.

You can get your tickets here.

It starts at 6 at the Greenville Hilton.