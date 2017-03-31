One wounded in overnight Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Developing overnight, one person is shot and multiple apartments are hit after gunfire erupts in Kinston.

It happened just after 3:30 Friday morning at the 25 building of the Carver Court subdivision.

The person shot was a 23-year-old man. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center and is expected to survive.

There were people inside all 3 apartments hit by gunfire, though no one was injured.

Witnesses tell police they heard an argument outside the apartment just before the shooting.

If you know anything, contact Kinston Police.