Matthew clean-up at Lenoir County landfill

LA GRANGE, NC (WNCT)- Almost six months post-Hurricane Matthew and towns across the east are still in clean-up mode.

In Lenoir County, the landfill took the brunt of the debris, and crews are still working to get rid of it.

“It’s going to be a year, no doubt it will be a yearlong process,” Lenoir County landfill director Hal Oliver said.

The county landfill still gets debris drop-offs. Everything from limbs to carpet and even damaged structure pieces are dropped off at the site.

“Roughly a third of what we’ve got out here is still coming from Matthew,” Oliver said. “We’re getting limbs that people are just getting to, contractors have been out of town doing other things, and they’re finally getting now and they’re starting to bring it to us.”

Oliver also said, “The bulldozer we had to run it a whole lot more than we would have to keep things. As far as limbs coming in we got extra trucks coming in that we wouldn’t normally have.”

The goal is to mash all the limbs into mulch. That’s something crews can use. Oliver says it will cost around 50 thousand dollars so they won’t be able to crush everything up until they get more funding.