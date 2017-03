RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged with an apartment fire that occurred in the building where he lived.

Police told local media outlets that 34-year-old Anthony Ridley is charged with the fire that destroyed six apartments and damaged another dozen units Thursday night.

Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Coppage says about 29 people were displayed from the three-story building.

No injuries have been reported.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to control the blaze.