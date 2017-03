KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- A Kinston father is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing his son.

Police responded to a domestic incident around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. That’s when they found 27-year-old Keith Jackson, Jr. with multiple stabs and cuts from a box cutter.

His father, Keith Jackson, Sr., 50, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson, Jr. was arrested and charged with resisting an officer and assault.