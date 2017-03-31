Goldsboro man charged with slashing person in face at hotel

WNCT Staff Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man was arrested and charged with slashing a man in the face at a hotel.

Corea Pearsall, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is facing two outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to Days Inn at 801 Highway 70 East at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday to a stabbing call.

Michael Pratt was found outside his room with several deep lacerations to his face and was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for medical treatment, officers said.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s