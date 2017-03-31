Goldsboro man charged with slashing person in face at hotel

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man was arrested and charged with slashing a man in the face at a hotel.

Corea Pearsall, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is facing two outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to Days Inn at 801 Highway 70 East at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday to a stabbing call.

Michael Pratt was found outside his room with several deep lacerations to his face and was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for medical treatment, officers said.