Garner baseball coach questioned over American Flag jerseys

GARNER, N.C. (WNCT) – In Garner, an American Legion baseball team is receiving some questions surrounding their jerseys.

The team’s coach said he was told his players could no longer wear American flag jerseys this season. He was told it’s because they could get dirty and it was a disrespectful gesture to our nation’s symbol.

“This past year we obviously had athletes idolized, glorified for kneeling during our anthem and it really bothers me that we’re going to punish kids that are willing to honor the vets, honor this great nation,” explained Coach Chris Cook, Garner American Legion Baseball.

The national American Legion and its state chapter are looking into the situation.