“First Alert Weather Day” for Friday, severe t-storms possible

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for today. An approaching cold front could bring strong/severe thunderstorms to eastern North Carolina.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by rush hour. The rain will be heaviest this morning, especially mid-morning with some embedded thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe with some pretty gusty winds and heavy downpours along with small hail. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s & 60s. Winds are pretty breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, heavier along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: There could be a lull in the rain early afternoon and what happens during this lull will set the stage for late afternoon into the evening. If we see more cloud cover and rain, then once the front arrives late afternoon into the evening, we could just see rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. If we see sunshine, that could destabilize the atmosphere and allow for stronger to severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts along the coast and within thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms should taper and we’re left with damps conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
62° F
precip:
70%
8am
Fri
62° F
precip:
70%
9am
Fri
63° F
precip:
80%
10am
Fri
65° F
precip:
90%
11am
Fri
66° F
precip:
100%
12pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
90%
1pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
55° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
55° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
