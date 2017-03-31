“First Alert Weather Day” for Friday, severe t-storms possible

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for today. An approaching cold front could bring strong/severe thunderstorms to eastern North Carolina. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by rush hour. The rain will be heaviest this morning, especially mid-morning with some embedded thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe with some pretty gusty winds and heavy downpours along with small hail. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s & 60s. Winds are pretty breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, heavier along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: There could be a lull in the rain early afternoon and what happens during this lull will set the stage for late afternoon into the evening. If we see more cloud cover and rain, then once the front arrives late afternoon into the evening, we could just see rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. If we see sunshine, that could destabilize the atmosphere and allow for stronger to severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts along the coast and within thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms should taper and we’re left with damps conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 62 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 90% 66 ° F precip: 100% 65 ° F precip: 90% 65 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast