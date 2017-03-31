Coastal Carolina University cheerleaders suspended amid prostitution allegation

CONWAY, SC (WNCT) – The entire Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad has been suspended indefinitely.

One cheerleader alleges the investigation involves allegations of prostitution, buying booze for minors and paying people to do their homework, according to CNN affiliate WMBF.

William Walker, whose niece is on the cheerleading team, said an anonymous letter spurred the investigation and that his niece absolutely denied any of the allegations were true.

A statement from CCU Vice President University Communication and Marketing William Plate, Jr., confirms that the entire squad has been “suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation.”

The university official could not go into detail regarding what type of “conduct” led to the action, nor could Plate explain whether the investigation involves every member of the squad or specific squad members. Plate did say that the CCU Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation.

As of Thursday evening, the CCU Cheerleading webpage has been taken down and the link has been redirected to the CCU Spirit Team page. It’s unclear, however, when the investigation began. Plate could not estimate how long the process should take.