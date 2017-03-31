Questions remain over controversial House Bill 2 repeal

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) — Was HB2 repealed? That depends on who you ask. A day after the change to bathroom restrictions in North Carolina, there are still a lot of questions.

While some aspects of the bill were repealed, others remain.

The original law had bathroom restrictions, a wage and hour act, a discrimination clause that did not include sexual identity, and restricted local ordinances.

The new bill removes the bathroom clause, but there are still ordinance restrictions, and cities can’t pass non-discrimination laws until 2020.

The new bill does not address the discrimination clause placed in HB2.

The driving factor behind yesterday’s repeal was the NCAA deadline. A little more than 24 hours later and the organization has said it will now consider North Carolina as a host.

Lawmakers on both sides of the isle call house Bill 142 a compromise, while the NCAA asked for a repeal.

“Compromise is not a full repeal,” Candis Cox with Equality NC said. “They have been trying to make it seem as though the work that they have done in the past few days apparently has been in the direction that people such as myself, Equality North Carolina, and the NCAA have all been asking for, and it’s not,”

A number of people in the LGBT community are not satisfied with Thursday’s outcome.