April kicks off Autism Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Autism Awareness Month kicks off Saturday.

According to the National Autism Association, autism affects 1 in 68 children.

The disability varies from person to person and can affect anything from speaking to cognitive functions

Local agencies are taking measure to bring awareness in the community.

Regional director for the Autism Society Holly Akin said what is even more important than awareness is acceptance.

“We want to help them get jobs,” said Akin. “We want to help them go to college. So we are really looking for more acceptance and awareness in the community, specifically for business owners who are willing to partner with us and to potentially give some of hear people jobs.”

The community can also get involved by participating in the annual Run/Walk for autism on April 29.