2020 Census not to Include Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A proposed addition to the 2020 census would’ve added a section for sexual orientation preferences. Now, the census bureau says that isn’t in the plan.

The LGBT community made a push for sexual orientation to be added to the census, but a statement from the census bureau director John Thompson says, “sexual orientation and gender identity will not be proposed to congress.”

Thompson also said that is was being removed due to, “an error published on the website.”

Members of the LGBT community believe inclusion in the census would help better recognize the community.

Instead, they feel political leaders want to keep the agenda the same for their own gain and keep the statistics in their favor.

“Our family’s needs are not necessarily the exact same as a straight married couple’s needs,” says Amy Bright, Executive Director of New Greenville.  “The census allows social services organizations to use that data to come up with better services to better serve our citizens, instead of just our straight counter parts.”

Bright also said certain medical services for LGBT families will continue to be unavailable.

She feels including them in the census, families can get treatment for HIV and mental health issues.

