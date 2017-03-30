PirateFest issues call for volunteers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – PirateFest’s 11th annual festival is nearly a week away and it still needs volunteers.

The two days of piratical tomfoolery in uptown Greenville is scheduled for April 7-8. It includes food trucks, art vendors, sword fighting, live music, grog, carnival rides, black powder demos and much more.

This year’s acoustic fusion band Rusted Root will headline the main stage on Saturday, April 8th at 5 p.m. More acts will be announced later.

To volunteer to help make PirateFest a success, head over to the website to sign up and join the crew! We are looking for a top notch crew to keep the all our PirateFest swashbucklers on course.

PirateFest is organized by Uptown Greenville, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, The City of Greenville, Greenville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, and East Carolina University’s Volunteer Service-Learning Center.