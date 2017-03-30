Onslow BOE member apologizes for DWI

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–An Onslow County school board member arrested last Monday for driving while impaired is speaking out for the first time.

Onslow County school board member Jonathan Merritt is offering a public apology for his actions that lead to his arrest and a DWI charge last week.

Merritt was elected to the Onslow County Board of Education last May. He says following the incident, he will not resign.

“If I resign because of this, then I let this issue define me as a person and that’s not who I am,” Merritt said.

WNCT reached out to the board chair and several members who declined to comment on camera at this time.

But in a letter Chairwoman Pam Thomas states school board members are held to high standards and each of them should remember to act ethically and responsibly.

This is not the first incident involving Merritt and alcohol.

Last September, Chairwoman Thomas confronted Merritt regarding reports of the smell of alcohol on his breath at a school event.

Something Merritt doesn’t deny. “I was two hours early to the meeting and went and ate a basket of cheese fries and had a beer with it before I went,” he said. “I understand that wasn’t the smartest thing in the world to do.”

Merritt tells me he’s accepting responsibility for his actions but still believes he’s fit to serve on the board.

State law prohibits the board from forcing Merritt to resign, however, censure is an option. Merritt says he would vote to support that.

“I did make a mistake,” he said. “And it may sound cliché that I’m only human, but humans make mistakes. The only way we can move forward from that mistake is to learn from it and use it as an example.”

The Board of Education will consider this issue at its scheduled meeting Friday at 9:30 a.m.