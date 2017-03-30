North Carolina passes HB2 repeal amid controversy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCAA said if North Carolina wanted a shot at hosting any championship events over the next several years, it would have to repeal HB2 by Thursday and although House Bill 142 did pass, it certainly didn’t come without controversy.

House Bill 142 repeals the bathroom ordinance in HB2, but it also prevents cities from making their own nondiscrimination ordinances until December 2020.

That concerns many people in the LGBT community, who protested Thursday against passing HB142.

“I’m shocked and disappointed,” said Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality N.C. “This is not what the people of North Carolina wanted. It’s not what the business community has been asking for. It certainly won’t eliminate the discrimination and potential violence the LGBT community faces.”

Lawmakers 9OYS spoke with who voted for HB142 said it may not be perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“Today was about the business of the state and not losing $3.5 billion,” said Rep. Ed Hanes Jr., D-Dictrict 72.

“We looked at this and felt we needed to put a stop to the bleeding — try to get behind closed doors and heal what we know are open wounds with our LGBT constituents,” said Hanes.

Others disagree, including local Sen. Don Davis, D-District 5.

“This was no more than a punt,” said Davis. “We’re just going to have to take a step back. I believe this issue is not going away. It will come back. Even though we may think that this will address the temporary needs, it’s going to come back. It’s inevitable.”

Cooper said the first thing the repeal does is restore protection for all in the state.

By repealing House Bill 2, Republicans and Democrats are hopeful North Carolina can get back to business and refocus on other legislation.

Cooper said the compromise was worth it to bring business back to North Carolina.

“HB2 stopped a number of businesses from locating or expanding in our state,” Cooper said. “Companies I’ve talked to who were hesitant or refusing to bring business to our state before passage of today’s bill are now coming.”

Businesses, including PayPal, pulled out of the North Carolina after HB2 was passed last year.

North Carolina’s commerce secretary said he’ll start calling companies that have avoided North Carolina due to HB2, and business leaders spoke out on the new bill’s impact.

“It’s a really big leap forward in bringing it back to where we used to be,” said Martin Kean with Arden LLC. “It’s not 100 percent but every step is a step is positive.”

The Atlantic Coastal Conference is also weighing in.

It followed in the footsteps of the NCAA pulling championship games from North Carolina.

Commissioner John Swofford said the repeal allows the opportunity to discuss neutral site championship games being held in North Carolina.

Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger responded to the repeal Thursday afternoon with a statement saying,

“Compromise is difficult for both sides, but we are pleased this proposal fully protects safety and privacy by keeping men out of women’s bathrooms, and removes the distraction of HB2 from North Carolina’s success story of outpacing the rest of the United States in job growth.”

The temporary moratorium placed on local ordinances will remain in place for the next three years, in order to give federal courts time to determine if the local laws are constitutional.