NCEast Alliance hostd 2017 State of the Region in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The NCEast Alliance hosted the 2017 State of the Region in Greenville on Thursday.

John D. Chaffee, CEO of the NCEast Alliance, provided an overview of the activity undertaken by the Alliance in the last year as well as the results generated. He also addressed regional trends and the focus of the Alliance for 2017/2018.

“I always look forward to our State of the Region meetings; they provide a platform for us to share information on many of the great things taking place in eastern North Carolina; give us an opportunity to thank all our wonderful partners; and allows us to take time to network with people from around the region and the state,” said John D. Chaffee.

Keynote Speaker Ted Abernathy, Managing Partner of Economic Leadership LLC, opened the event by taking attendees through a deep dive of the trends they could expect, how the region has faired economically, and what to expect in the future.

Abernathy is an Eisenhower Fellow for global economics. He has 35 years of experience in directing economic development and workforce development programs and speaks to about 100 groups annually on topics ranging from global trends to state and community economic competitiveness.

WNCT’s Tamara Scott was at the event and will have the latest coming up on 9 On Your Side.