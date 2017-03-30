LGBT community members react to HB2 repeal

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- 9 On Your Side reached out to some members of the LGBT community to get their thoughts on today’s developments.

“It ain’t repealed, it isn’t repealed,” Transgender Male Larsen Saffron said.

After a busy day in Raleigh, most lawmakers you talk to would say HB2 is no more. The General Assembly filed this bill, it removes the bathroom regulations listed in the original law.

For one community, that’s not enough.

“There’s still going to be people who are either going to try to bring it back or are at least okay with the idea that the bathroom law itself was removed, but the discriminatory practices are okay,” Saffron said.

Larsen Saffron is a transgender male. He says this part where it says cities cannot amend ordinances concerns him.

“I just want to pee where I feel comfortable because there is no worse feeling than going somewhere, where I don’t feel comfortable. I’m forced to do that every day.”

“You have this one person that is controlling everybody,” Transgender Female Jordan Tran said.

The same idea was echoed during a conversation at a local nail salon.

“It hurt me because you don’t do that to a person,” Tran said.

Jordan Tran is a transgender female, she says today’s repeal wasn’t enough.

While that’s exactly how Saffron feels he says, despite all the negatives there’s still light at the end of the tunnel.

“I feel hopeful in a strange way,” Saffron said. “A lot of groups in Greenville that are very pro-LGBT and I have faith that both I and the groups as a whole can at least make some things happen if not at the state level than at the local level.”

Both say changing the law will not change how people feel about the LGBT community.

 

