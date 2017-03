JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville-Onslow Business Expo is being held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex.

The expo is designed to give businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

More than 100 local and surrounding-area businesses will be in attendance.

There will be giveaways and a food truck rodeo.

There is no charge for admission.