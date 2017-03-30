Humane Society hosts open house, ribbon cutting for land donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday in celebration of the donation of three and half acres of land adjacent to the existing facility on Tupper Road.

This land, generously donated by Residual Properties of E.H./Helen Taft Estate, LLC (E. Hoover Taft, Thomas F. Taft, Sr.,Collice & Ann Moore, LLC, David G. Nichols,Jr.), will allow continued, unrestricted access to the Humane Society’s existing facility, and will provide a buildable site for possible future expansion.

Along with the additional acreage, HSEC has also completed renovations to the Cat Palace. Felines awaiting adoption can reside in catteries that accommodate multiple cats in a free-roam, multi-level setting. Recently added windows provide a view of the outdoors for cattery residents. This was made possible by support from the late Joan Allison.

The event will feature facility tours and an opportunity to visit our adoptable animals in our recently renovated buildings and talk with our board and staff about our lifesaving work.

The Open House and Ribbon Cutting will take place on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at the Humane Society’s facility at 3520 Tupper Road in Greenville.

Refreshments will be sponsored by Executive Personnel Group. The event will be held in conjunction with the Greenville Pitt Chamber of Commerce and the community is welcome to attend.

HSEC is a no-kill facility dedicated to saving the lives of homeless and unwanted cats and dogs. In 2016, a record setting 742 animals were placed in loving homes. Its work has resulted in lowering Pitt County’s euthanasia rate by 17%.