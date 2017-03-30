Greenville mayor ready to tackle inland flooding with coordinated strategy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s mayor is ready to work with other local, state, and federal officials to form a cohesive strategy to tackle inland flooding.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Allen Thomas said it was time after two 500 year floods in 17 years and the marked increase of inland flooding. He said that while hurricanes and flash flooding will come and go, the threat after the storm, a lack of upstream flood mitigation to handle the massive runoff from developing areas must be handled.

Following Hurricanes Floyd and Matthew, areas of the east were under water for weeks. Thomas said it must be addressed at the federal and state level. That flooding risk can be greatly reduced working with the Army Corp of Engineers, state and federal officials with proven techniques already deployed on the Mississippi, it’s tributaries and other areas of the country.

Thomas said the coordination is already underway. He was scheduled to meet with local leaders, state and federal officials Thursday in Raleigh.