First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, stormy again Friday

SUMMARY: Quiet, comfortable weather continues through Thursday. A strong cold front may bring severe weather on Friday. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with light winds and temps in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and southerly winds will allow us to stay slighter warmer than seasonable. There could be a few inland spotty showers overnight.

FRIDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms and highs in the 70’s. Rain could be heavy at times. Average rainfall could be around an inch.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 50% 61 ° F precip: 80% 64 ° F precip: 90% 65 ° F precip: 100% 66 ° F precip: 80% 66 ° F precip: 70% 68 ° F precip: 60% 69 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast