First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, stormy again Friday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Quiet, comfortable weather continues through Thursday. A strong cold front may bring severe weather on Friday. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with light winds and temps in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and southerly winds will allow us to stay slighter warmer than seasonable. There could be a few inland spotty showers overnight.

FRIDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms and highs in the 70’s. Rain could be heavy at times. Average rainfall could be around an inch.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
57° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
58° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
58° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
59° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
59° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
60° F
precip:
40%
6am
Fri
60° F
precip:
50%
7am
Fri
60° F
precip:
50%
8am
Fri
61° F
precip:
80%
9am
Fri
64° F
precip:
90%
10am
Fri
65° F
precip:
100%
11am
Fri
66° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.