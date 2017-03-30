Cooper environmental agency head next in confirmation line

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s new environmental agency chief is going before Senate Republicans likely to question him about his previous work with a conservation group.

Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan was slated Thursday to be the latest member of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet to answer questions from committee members as part of the Senate’s confirmation process.

Regan was a longtime advocate for the Environmental Defense Fund and previously worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the administrations of both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Regan recently asked state attorneys to allow the agency to withdraw from a legal challenge to part of the federal Clean Power Plan created by President Barack Obama’s administration. Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s administration had entered the litigation.