Asheville woman missing since ’14 still sought

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police are continuing to search from a woman who was reported missing from Asheville nearly three years ago.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2ob3XWM) 54-year-old Regenia Gail Hendrix was last seen April 3, 2014 at a pawn shop in downtown Asheville. She was reported missing by family members on Sept. 22, 2014.

According to a statement from the Asheville Police Department, Hendrix is a white female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

When she was reported missing she was known to be staying at the Bartlett Arms Apartments with an acquaintance. Before she disappeared, she was homeless and trying to relocate to Shelby.

Anyone with information with Hendrix’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Phil Allen at 828-259-5970.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com