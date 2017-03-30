‘Armed and dangerous’ man, 4 others arrested after shootout in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were arrested after a shootout in Goldsboro on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Olivia Lane and East End Circle, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

A 2-year-old child was in an apartment in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane that was hit by gunfire, according to officials.

“Initial reports were that at least two separate parties were shooting at each other,” police said.

Police investigated the scene and developed suspects and a suspect vehicle in the case.

On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m., Goldsboro police stopped a suspect’s vehicle in the Sunburst Drive area, police said.

According to officials, two stolen guns were found in the car and two people were arrested.

Nathan Faison, 53, of Sunburst Drive in Goldsboro, and Montrell Faison, 18, of Mansion Lane in Goldsboro, were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Nathan Faison is being held under a $7,000 secured bond.

Montrell Faison was also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is being held under a $206,000 secured bond.

Around 6 p.m., two more suspects were arrested on April Lane, police said.

Terrencio Lamont Kornegay of South Andrews Avenue in Goldsboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and driving while license is revoked. He is being held under a $53,000 secured bond.

Jessica Lynn Uzzell of East April Lane in Goldsboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and permit a motor vehicle owned by her to be driven by a person who has no driver’s license. She is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Tomasi Mon-Quez Davis of South William Street in Goldsboro, was on the run and considered armed and dangerous but has since been arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Davis turned himself in to authorities around 5 a.m. Thursday, officials said.