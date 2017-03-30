Agreement to end ‘bathroom bill’ but are there enough votes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper say they have an agreement to end the state’s so-called “bathroom bill” that they hope removes any obstacles to expanding businesses and attracting sporting events.

But they’ll have to get enough votes for a proposal set for debate Thursday so the replacement measure for the law known as House Bill 2 can pass. Social conservatives prefer keeping HB2 while gay rights groups say only a complete repeal will do.

The agreement announced Wednesday night comes as the NCAA has said North Carolina sites won’t be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022 “absent any change” in HB2. Decisions would be made starting this week.

HB2 has caused some businesses to halt expansions in North Carolina and entertainers to cancel concerts.