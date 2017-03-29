Video: Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Cape Hatteras

PORTSMOUTH, VA. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship off of Cape Hatteras Tuesday.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received notification from the 915-foot Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas at about 4:40 p.m., that a 70-year-old male passenger was experiencing pains in his abdomen.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and arrived on scene with Grandeur of the Seas approximately 150 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer and a rescue basket to the ship, before hoisting the man to the helicopter.

He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.