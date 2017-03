WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Washington woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Jennifer Sullivan, 45, was last seen wearing a white shirt and black athletic pants on 125 Cedar Circle in Washington.

Anyone with information about Jennifer Conner Sullivan should call Cpl L Waters at the Beaufort County Sheriff Office at 252-946-0101.