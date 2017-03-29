Silver Alert issued for missing Enfield woman

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a Silver Alert out for a missing Enfield woman.

58-year-old Linda Loretta McDaniel is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on McDaniel Rd. in Enfield.

She’s a black female, about 5’2″, 150 pounds with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. McDaniel was last seen wearing a black sleeveless pull-over top with slits at the waist, black jeans.

Anyone with information about Linda Loretta McDaniel should call the Halifax Co. Sheriff at 252-583-1991.