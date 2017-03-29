Seasonal ferry service to Bear Island delayed until May

By Published:

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The seasonal ferry service to Bear Island at Hammock Beach State Park was set to resume in early April but will instead be delayed until May to allow repair of dock facilities on the island and mainland, according to North Carolina State Parks.

In a news release, North Carolina State Parks said an engineer’s inspection revealed temporary measures are necessary to shore up dock facilities and ensure visitor safety.

Permanent repairs will be undertaken later in the year and normal operation of the dock complex is expected in 2018.

An engineer’s report concluded that a number of pilings supporting the docks’ piers have deteriorated due to the extreme coastal conditions. The affected facilities include the mainland ferry dock, one of two docks on the island and one maintenance dock. The kayak/canoe launch dock is unaffected.

