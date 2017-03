KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in store break-in.

It happened at the Metro PCS store on West Vernon Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the video is encouraged to call The Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.