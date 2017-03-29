Police: 3 pedestrians struck by motorist in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police say there are no major injuries after 3 people were struck by a motorist in Greenville Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Firetower Road and Bayswater Drive. That’s near the First South Bank off Ashcroft Drive and Champions Gym of Greenville and Winterville Charter Academy across the street.

Officers said three people were crossing the intersection headed to the bank when a motorist turning left struck them. Two of those pedestrians that were hit walked away from the incident with no injuries, the other was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

There’s no word on if or when charges will be brought against the motorist in the incident.

WNCT’s Connor Kick is at the scene and will have details as they become available.