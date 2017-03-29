NC legislators say agreement reached with Cooper to repeal House Bill 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — North Carolina legislators said at a late Wednesday night news conference that they have reached an agreement with Governor Roy Cooper to repeal House Bill 2.

Throughout the day Wednesday there were ongoing negotiations about repealing the law. The news conference happened at 10:30 p.m.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said at the news conference that a new bill would be introduced on Thursday morning.

The pair said a statement will be released later with details of the forthcoming bill. Moore and Berger said that they could not answer any questions during the news conference.

WBTV reported earlier Wednesday that Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leadership in the North Carolina House of Representatives reached a tentative agreement to repeal House Bill 2 late Wednesday afternoon.

The GOP-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have been trying to find a way to repeal House Bill 2 before the NCAA decides to leave the state out of hosting championship events through 2022. The NCAA had mentioned a deadline this week.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said Tuesday evening that they had agreed to a plan from Cooper’s office that would repeal HB2 but include other provisions.

Berger said Cooper backed out of that plan.

The House Democratic leader said later there had been no formal offer and called the Republican leaders’ news conference a stunt because the GOP lacks the votes to pass a bill.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report