Local PE teach becomes instant star with catch

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Pitt County School’s PE teach Brian Dilday became an instant star on Tuesday night by catching a home run ball in his megaphone.

Dilday has long been a staple at ECU baseball home games, as he harrassess the opposition and cheers on the homestanding Pirates.

On Tuesday, he was in the right place at the right time when Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a first-inning home run to left field.

Dilday caught the baseball in his megaphone. The clip instantly hit the internet and wound up in the hands of ESPN as one of the network’s Top 10 plays for Tuesday night.

Williams-Sutton signed the baseball for Dilday. Dilday says he also caught a home run ball with his megaphone back in 2004.

