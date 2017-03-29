Jersey Mike’s donates 100% of Day of Giving sales to James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital

By and Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jersey Mike’s is celebrating its Day of Giving all day Wednesday.

Local Jersey Mike’s restaurants, 14 in Greenville and the surrounding area, will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

It’s all a part of the eatery’s 7th annual “Month of Giving” ion March.  During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at the 14 participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

In 2016, the Month of Giving campaign raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide. And since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $20 million for worthy local charities. They’ve distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit: http://www.jerseymikes.com/mog.

