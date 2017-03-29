Jacksonville police: Woman wanted questioning in identity theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in an identity theft that happened February 28 at the Sprint Wireless store on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police ask anyone with information to contact JPD Detective Daniel Gallardo at 910-938-6420 or dgallardo@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is determined to be deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.