GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Six third-grade students who had birthdays within three weeks of each other had a joint birthday party at the Brook Valley Country Club in Greenville where in lieu of gifts, they asked for pet food and monetary donations to the Humane Society of Pitt County and the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

The celebration, held on Sunday, lead to the donation of hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food, toys and more than $300.