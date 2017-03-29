Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today

SUMMARY: Pleasant weather is with us mid-week but chances for heavy rain increase for Friday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning and there are some areas of patchy fog, some dense at times. Temperatures are still warm, in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s inland and 60s along the coast. Winds are generally light but could see a breeze here or there, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Seasonably cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Skies are partly cloudy and there could be some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 30% 55 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 60% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast