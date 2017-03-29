Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today

SUMMARY: Pleasant weather is with us mid-week but chances for heavy rain increase for Friday.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning and there are some areas of patchy fog, some dense at times. Temperatures are still warm, in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s inland and 60s along the coast. Winds are generally light but could see a breeze here or there, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Seasonably cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Skies are partly cloudy and there could be some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
54° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
53° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
52° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
50° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
47° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
46° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
47° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
51° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
53° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
53° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
53° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
54° F
precip:
30%
4am
Fri
55° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
55° F
precip:
60%
