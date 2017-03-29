Crosswalk safety considered after 3 pedestrians hit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After three women who said the crosswalk signal wouldn’t change attempted to cross the road and were hit by a car, 9OYS took a look what pedestrians can do if they are put into a similar situation.

Greenville Public Works director Kevin Mulligan said it is possible to hit the wrong button or for there to be a malfunction in the traffic control system.

If that happens, Mulligans said pedestrians should call Public Works immediately and notify them of the problem.

The city is working to make the roads safer for pedestrians.

“What we’re asking our pedestrians to do is cross five lanes of traffic with no island in the middle, no center refuge,” said Mulligan. “That’s a very difficult task. And as we start to rehab these roads in conjunction with DOT — some of our roads as well as some of their roads — there will be a consistent push to move away from these center turn lanes.”

Brighter LED lights are also replacing older lights, giving drivers more visibility.

In North Carolina, pedestrians always have the right of way when crossing the road on a crosswalk; however, Mulligan said drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all need to be educated about the rules of the road.

One of the biggest problems is people crossing while on their cell phone.

Evan though pedestrians have the right of way, they should never assume someone will stop for them.

