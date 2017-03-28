Williamston police looking for 3 men in Internet cafe theft

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston police are looking for three men they said broke into and stole cash from several video gambling machines at Williamston Internet.

The men appeared to be in their late 20s to early 30s and were driving a white Ford F-150 extended cab with a ladder rack in the bed, officers said.

Police said the truck also had a company logo on the front doors.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the individuals or vehicle in the photographs are asked to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).