Willard man found dead in downtown Jacksonville, police say

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Willard man was found dead inside a car Monday morning, Jacksonville police said.

Jacksonville police said they responded to West Bayshore Boulevard around 10 a.m. where they found Gregory Johnson, 54, dead in a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of a residence.

At this time, there is no foul play suspected,” said investigations supervisor Captain Ashley Weaver.

An autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

