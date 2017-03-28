Survivor Casting Call Returns to The East!

Wednesday nights at 8pm on WNCT 9 On Your Side you can watch some of the greatest players in Survivor history competing on this seasons Game Changers edition.

If you want to get the chance to compete on a future season of the hit CBS reality show then we want to see you at our open audition casting call.

Monday, April 10th from 2-7pm WNCT 9 On Your Side will be hosting the casting call at the Goess Student Center on the campus of Pitt Community College in Winterville. Located at 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville, NC 28590 (off of Reedy Branch Rd.)

The total audition time is about a minute, during that minute you’ll be asked any number of questions that will help the casting producers of Survivor (casting producers will not be on site of audition, WNCT will be recording your auditions and sending to CBS casting) decide if they might be interested in talking with you more about being on the show.

If you’ve auditioned in the past you can audition again, you can line up to get registered for your audition, beginning at 1pm on the 10th of April inside the Goess Student Center.

No phone calls please.