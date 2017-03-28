Richlands Walmart evacuated after shoplifted items mistaken for weapon

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Richlands Walmart was evacuated Thursday after an employee saw a person they thought had a weapon and called 911, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the call came in around 10 a.m. and after looking at surveillance video they determined what the employee thought was a weapon were actually items the individual was shoplifting.

Richland High School and Richlands Primary School were put on lockdown for a short period of time but that has been lifted.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say what the items were that appeared to be a weapon. The store has now reopened.

Onslow County, North Carolina deputies are still looking for the person they said stole the items.