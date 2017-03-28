Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for new Born Learning Trail in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders, business, and industry members will cut the ribbon on the new United Way Born Learning Trail at Peppermint Park Tuesday.

Hosted by the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mayne Pharma, Greenville Recreation and Parks, First 2000 Days and United Way of Pitt County, the event will take place from 4 – 5 p.m.

The Born Learning Trail was created by United Way Worldwide to promote physical activity and early learning opportunities for young children in the area. It was developed by early childhood experts and is made up of ten interactive outdoor play stations. Each of them includes signage that encourages parents/caregivers and their children to get active, learn and bond.The trails use everyday opportunities as teachable moments and turn any outdoor environment into a fun physical activity that also promotes early learning.

Mayne Pharma donated $2500 for the installation of a Born Learning Trail and $6290 for supplemental park enhancements to Peppermint Park.