Pitt county DA wants harsher penalties for gang members who commit violent crimes

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- According to Pitt County’s District Attorney, 75 percent of violent crimes in the county are gang related. That’s why District Attorney Kimberly Robb is the main advocate for a new piece of legislation.

“I think if we can eradicate the gang activity we can lessen the violent crime that occurs in the city.”

In an effort to curb some of Pitt County’s gang activity District Attorney Kimberly Robb wants harsher penalties for gang members who commit violent crimes.

“Well let’s assume, that is fairly common, that somebody shoots into an occupied vehicle or an occupied dwelling,” Robb said. That’s usually a Class D offense. Under this law, it would go up to a C offense if we can prove it was related to gang activity and if the person is a leader of an offense it could potentially go up two classes higher.”

Robb spoke in front of the General Assembly in Raleigh to advocate for House Bill 138. She says there was little to no opposition.

District Attorney’s all across the state are in favor of this bill. The bill has passed the house and will now head to the senate.

9 On Your Side reached out to both the Pitt County Sheriff’s office and the Greenville Police Department. Both organizations said they support any legislation that results in harsher penalties for gang members.