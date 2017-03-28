Pirates surge past Liberty, 8-6 for 4th straight win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 16 East Carolina recorded 16 hits getting three each from Spencer Brickhouse, Eric Tyler and Charlie Yorgen as the Pirates defeated Liberty 8-6 Tuesday night at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 18-8 on the year, while the Flames fall to 14-9.

Jacob Wolfe (3-2) picked up the win giving up two runs (both earned) on four hits with five free passes and four strikeouts in five innings of work. Joe Ingle notched his second save of the season retiring both batters he faced in the ninth inning. West Covington (1.2 IP, 1 R), Hunter Hood (0.2 IP, 3 Rs) and Matt Bridges (1.0 IP, 1 K) also took the mound out of the bullpen.

Zander Clouse (1-1) took the loss allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits with one strikeout in 1.1 innings. Cody Gamble (2.2 IP, 3 Hs), Shane Quarterley (2.0 IP, 2 Rs), Garret Price (1.0 IP) and Jack DeGroat (1.0 IP) each worked in relief for the Flames.

Three other Pirates registered multiple hits to join Brickhouse, Tyler and Yorgen. Turner Brown, Bryant Packard and Dwanya Williams-Sutton each added a pair of hits, while Williams-Sutton scored three runs to go with his two home runs. Packard and Tyler also drove in a pair of runs.

Jake Barbee and Eric Grabowski led the Flames with a pair of hits, while Sammy Taormina drove in three runs – all coming on his second home run of the season.

How It Happened:

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, ECU responded with four runs taking a 4-1 lead and never looked back. Williams-Sutton homered to start the inning sending a 1-1 offering from Clouse over the left field wall tying the game at one-all. With two outs, the Pirates plated three runs on five consecutive hits getting RBI singles by Packard, Brown and T.J. Riles.

Liberty struck first scoring a run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead D.J. Artis reached on an infield single, took second on Grabowski’s walk and third on Barbee’s single through the left side. Matt Allen grounded into 6-4-3 double play, which pushed across Artis for the game first run.

Williams-Sutton’s second homer of the game, a first pitch offering to start the second inning, highlighted ECU’s two-run frame that extended the lead to 6-1. Tyler’s RBI single to center plated Yorgen from second for the other run.

Andrew Kowalo’s RBI double to right center in the fourth pulled Liberty within four, 6-2, allowing Trey McDyre from first base.

The Pirates plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on Tyler’s sac fly to center and Packard’s RBI single up the middle extending the lead to 8-2.

Taormina’s three-run home in the eighth inning pulled Liberty within two, 8-6. Grabowski and Barbee laced consecutive singles before Packard robbed Allen of a home run. But Taormina sent a 2-2 offering from Hood over the right field wall for his third home run of the season.

Up Next:

ECU will open-up American Athletic Conference action this Friday, March 31 when it plays host to Connecticut. First pitch of the weekend series is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET).